Deaths in Limerick - September 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Nòirìn Connell (née Noone)

Of The Park Retirement Village, Castletroy, Greystones, and Inverin, Galway, and South Dennis, Massachusetts, U.S.

Peacefully, at the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Jack Connell, sons Chris and Gar, daughter Àine, daughters-in-law Bernadette and Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepchildren, step grandchildren, sister Maureen, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Nòirìn was a remarkable lady and will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass Saturday, September 12 at 1pm in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy, with Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society (Limerick Branch).

In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Felicity Fitzgibbon

Of South Circular Road

Formerly of Askeaton. On September 10, 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved sister of Dr. Noel, Pauline (Mee), Dolores (Lynch), Peterina (Keane) and the late Carmel (O’ Brien), Basil and Aiden. Sadly missed by her loving sisters-in-law Mary and Anita, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, former colleagues of the Regional Maternity Hospital and a wide circle of good friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass on Saturday, September 12 in St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, at 2.30pm for family and close friends, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, please.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Philip Mason

Of West Singland Road, Garryowen

Suddenly, at his home.

Beloved son of John and Mary and brother of Lisa and Christina. Sadly missed by his family, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass Tuesday, September 15 at 11am in St. John's Cathedral, with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Rose O'Shea

Of Richmond Terrace, Henry Street

Rose died, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving children Gareth and Gwen, granddaughter Luna, brothers Chris, Donal, Raymond and Henry, sister Ger, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Rose’s Funeral Cortege will pass Richmond Terrace on Monday, September 14 en route to Shannon Crematorium for 2pm service.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Please observe social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Eileen Patrice Wringe (née Minogue)

Of Alagha, Tulla, Clare and Limerick

Eileen Patrice of Perth, Western Australia is sadly missed by her loving husband Kevin, daughters Ann and Caroline, son Paul, sisters Noreen Cooney (Killaloe), Mary Donovan (Limerick) and Ann Fitzsimons (Tulla), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Following HSE and government guidelines a memorial mass will take place in St. Peter and Paul's church, Tulla on Saturday, September 12, at 12pm. This mass can be viewed on the Tulla Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TullaParish.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Tony McMahon Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Noel Harnett

Of Dromard, Rathkeale

Past Captain of Newcastle West Golf Club.

Predeceased by his father, Denis, mother, Ellen and brother, Denny.

Noel died after a short illness, borne with great courage and dignity, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Fiona (née Madigan), daughters Helen (Dyulgerov), Orla (Duggan) and Amy, brothers Sean, P and Ollie, his adored grandsons Jack, Cillian, Conor and Aidan, sons-in-law Michael and Brian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral cortege will leave Noel's home in Dromard on Saturday September 12 at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary 's Church Rathkeale at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Noel's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends only.Sympathies may be expressed using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady's Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.