Deaths in Limerick - September 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Brenda Ryan (née Brodie), Caledonian Place, off Edward Street and late of the HSE and Limerick County Council.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Cyril, son Cyril, daughters Sinead and Ellen, grandchildren Aaron, Ben, Ciara, Lauren, Ava and Ella, brother John, son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Alison, nieces, nephews and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Friday (September 11th) at 11.30am in St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (extension). In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section of rip.ie or Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Martin O'Mahony, Pineview Gardens, Moyross.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne. Very deeply regretted by his children Martin, Jolyne, Serena and Alec, grandchildren Alana, Joshua, Ruby, Ali, Amirah, Martin, Jasmine, David, Jamie, Cian and Sophie, great-granddaughter Yvonne, sisters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Burial on Friday (September 11th) at 12 noon in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section of rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Breda (Mary Bridget) Maher, Coolballyshane, Croagh.

Peacefully at home on September 8th 2020. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Rita, extended family, neighbours and friends, especially Claire.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday September 11th 2020 in St John The Baptist Church, Croagh. Burial afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery, Kilfinny. In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Breda's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family & close friends only.

Sympathies may be expressed using the condolence link on rip.ie or by post to O'Grady's Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Philip Mason, West Singland Road, Garryowen.

Suddenly, at his home. Beloved son of John and Mary and brother of Lisa and Christina. Sadly missed by his family, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section of rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Healy, Drompeach, Lombardstown, Cork and and St Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

beloved wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Denis (Blackrock, Co. Dublin) and Marie (O'Regan, Ballyhea). Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Kathleen and Marie, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Tom, grandson Conor, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, Margaret's Funeral will take place privately. Condolences may be left on rip.ie