Deaths in Limerick - September 7, 2020

The death has occurred of George Collins of 28 Deerpark, Adare and formerly of Ballyhahill, Limerick. Peacefully in Adare and District Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Mary and son-in-law PJ O'Riordan. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Deirdre, grandchildren Bryan, Louise and Aoife, nephew Con Collins, nieces Sheila O'Connor, Nora Collins and their partners, nieces and nephews in Australia, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends in Adare Village. Reposing at his daughter Deirdre's residence in Ballinvirick, Askeaton, Co. Limerick, Eircode (V94DXH7) this Tuesday September 8, from 12 noon. Arriving on Wednesday via Blackabbey Road and Deerpark for 12 noon Requiem Mass at The Holy Trinity Abbey Church Adare. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, Mass will be for family and close friends only. See http://www.adareparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Jason Roche-Ring of Hyde Villas, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving partner Sally-Ann, children John-James, Jason and Carter, mother Helen, brother Steve, sister Meghan, niece Stacey-Mae, other relatives and his many friends. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday (Sept. 10th) in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Jason’s funeral cortege will pass Crecora Avenue on route to the church for neighbours and friends. Please observe social distancing. In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. May he rest in peace.