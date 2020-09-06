Deaths in Limerick - September 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Marcin Rychlewicz, of Drumgeely, Shannon and late of Swissport, Shannon.

Suddenly. Marcin; very deeply regretted by his loving partner Edel, son Kayden, mother Izabella, father Julian, sister Magda, nephew, mother-in-law, father-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Thursday (September 10th) at 11am in St. John's Cathedral with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Marcin's Mass will be streamed live to view click here. In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Michael Egan, of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park and late of Mr Binman.

Suddenly, at home. Beloved husband of Nolena and much loved father of Dean, Jack and Joelene. Sadly missed by his family, seven precious grandchildren, daughter-in-law Andrea, son-in-law Gary, Jack's partner Erica, mother Pauline Egan, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private Humanist Service will take place on Wednesday (September 9th) at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.