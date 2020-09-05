Deaths in Limerick - September 5, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Nursing Home) of Hannah RYAN (née Mullane) of Monaleen Park, Castletroy, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving children Ger, Marion (Leahy) and Carol (Dunworth); daughters-in-law Lynn and Margaret; sons-in-law Richard and Gerard; grandchildren Shane, Kieran, Kevin, Rachel and Jason; brother-in-law Joe Ryan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place on Monday (September 7) in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

_______________

The death has occurred of Mary Brislane (née O'Dwyer) of Meenoline South, Templeglantine. Formerly of Pallasgreen, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jack, son Patrick, daughters Kate and Alice, grandson Logan, mother Kathy, sisters Cecilia, Sadie and Ann, brothers Tommy, Joe, Pat, Willie and John, Kate’s partner Darren, Patrick’s partner Denise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, Mary's funeral cortège will depart her home on Wednesday (September 9) at 10am en route to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine for Requiem Mass at 11am.