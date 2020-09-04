Deaths in Limerick - September 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Tierney (née Kett) of Ballywilliam, Rathkeale.

Formally of Abbeylands, Rathkeale.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (private) at St. Mary's Church Rathkeale at 12midday on Saturday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetary.

House strictly private please.

_____________

The death has occurred of James O'Connell of Castletown, Ballyagran.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Noreen, sons Terry and Michael, daughter-in-law Natalie, brother Liam, sister Sr. Teresa, nephews , nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral Mass (confined to family and close friends) will take place at St. Michael’s Church, Ballyagran, on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery.

_____________

The death has occurred (Peacefully at St Ita’s Community Hospital, Newcastle West) of Timothy (Tadhg) Horan of Main Street, Glin. Formerly of Duagh, Kerry.

Predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Mairéad, sons Eamon, Liam and Michael, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Hannah, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended familly, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Removal from his home for Requiem Mass (strictly private) this Saturday at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.

_____________

The death has occurred of Kathleen Halpin (née Curtin) of Coolroe House, Quarry Hill, Kilmallock.

Wife of the late John, very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marie (Hourigan powell), sons Noel and Brendan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Con and David, sister Maura (O’Dwyer), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law especially Sr. Phyllis, grandchildren, Richard, Heather, Ellen Abigail and Hugo, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and her many friends.

Funeral (confined to family and close friends) will arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock, on Saturday (September 5) for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Ardkilmartin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

_____________

The death has occurred of Linda Benn (née Higgins) of Deer Court, John Carew Park, Limerick city. Late of Lower Carey’s Road.

Wife of the recently deceased James. Deeply regretted by her daughters Stacey, Simone, Carrie and Anna, son Nathan, grandchildren, son-in-law Tomas, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Monday (September 7) at 11am in the Holy Family Church, with burial afterwards to Illaunmanagh Cemetery, Shannon, County Clare.