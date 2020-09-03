Deaths in Limerick, September 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Linda Benn (née Higgins) of Deer Court, John Carew Park, Limerick City and late of Lower Carey's Road. Suddenly, at home. Wife of the recently deceased James. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Stacey, Simone, Carrie and Anna, son Nathan, five grandchildren, son-in-law Tomas, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Requiem Mass Monday (Sept. 7) at 11am in the Holy Family Church, with funeral afterwards to Illaunmanagh Cemetery, Shannon, Co. Clare. In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bebe) Drumm (née McAuliffe) of Phibsborough, Dublin / Abbeyfeale, Limerick. On September 3, peacefully, in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Brigid (Bebe), beloved wife to the late Vincent, sadly missed by her son Donal, daughter Noreen, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Christopher and Caroline, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Government guidelines, a private funeral will take place. Those who would like to view Bebe’s funeral Mass can do so by clicking on the following link on Saturday at 11.30am: https://www.stpetersphibsboro.ie/live-stream-from-st-peters-church/ May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Timothy (Tadhg) Horan of Main Street, Glin, Limerick / Duagh, Kerry in his 102nd year. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Ita's Community Hospital, Newcastle West and surrounded by his loving family. Tadhg will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Mairéad, sons Eamon, Liam and Michael, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Hannah, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended familly, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Removal from his home for requiem Mass this Saturday at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial in Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton. House private please. Due to Government and HSE Guidelines, requiem Mass will be restricted to family and close friends only. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Brian McNamara of Drominbeg, Rhebogue, Limerick City and late of Limerick Fire Station. On September 2 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Eithna. Dearly loved father of May, Kearsley and Stephanie. Sadly missed by sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Helen and Marie, extended family and friends. Reposing for family and close friends at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Friday (September 4) from 1.30pm to 3pm followed by private cremation. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Loughlin Douglas, Cork / Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick. On September 3 peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, beloved partner of Caroline (Cambridge), loving father of Rachel, Conor and Ríain and dear son of Brendan and the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Liam, Brian and Garry, sister Fiona, extended family, relations and friends.In accordance with current government guidelines on public gatherings, the funeral will take place privately. May he rest in peace.

