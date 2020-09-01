Deaths in Limerick, September 1, 2020

The death has occurred of Timothy Plunkett of Fairgreen, Ballysimon, Limerick. Life long member of St. John's C.Y.M.S.

Predeceased by his infant son Michael and infant grandson Mark.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Parrie, son Ger, daughters Mary, Tricia, Anne and Caroline, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Naomi, Shane, Jamie, Alan, Shannon, Seàn, Ellen and Grace, great-grandson Harry, brother Oliver, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

House private please

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place on Friday (September 4) at 11am in St. John's Cathedral (watch online here), with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

Timothy's funeral cortege will pass the family home on Friday at 12.15pm.

________________

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Mullins ofTervoe, Clarina. Late of Mullins Dead Animals Collection Service.

Predeceased by his loving wife Patricia. Sadly missed by his sons Leonard and Willie Wack, daughters Shirley, Kim and Norah, granddaughters Bev and Becky, sons-in-law Noel and Robert, sister Ann, brother Sean, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place on Thursday (September 3) at 10am in St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown, with burial afterwards to Kilkeedy Cemetery, Ballybrown.

________________

The death has occurred (peacefully, at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee) of Jackie Feury of Castleview, Newcastle West. Formerly of Glenagragra, Glin.

Father of the late Richard. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Trish, sons Paul and Michael, brothers Richard and Tom, sisters Mary and Joan, son-in-law Jer, daughter-in-law Trish, grandchildren Jack, Mya and Josh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Thursday (September 3) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery.

House Private Please.