Deaths in Limerick - August 31, 2020

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Campbell

Aras Chois Fharraige, Spiddal, Co. Galway and formerly of Mulcair House, Dromlara, Pallasgreenand School House Lane. Predeceased by his wife Anne and daughter Patricia. Dearly loved father of Graham, Liam, Vincent and Clare. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken family, his grandchildren Daryl, Sophie, Audrey, Charlotte, Eric, Billy, Johnny, Dylan, Seán, Ailson and Caitlin, great grandchild Ethan (ET), sons-in-law Niall and Marco, sister Joy, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Wednesday, September 2, to Mary Immaculate Queen Church, Barna for a private funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Rahoon Cemetery, in keeping with current Government and HSE guidelines the number of mourners in the cemetery is limited to 15.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

The death has occurred of Noel Carey

Of Clounanna, Patrickswell

Formerly of Straffan, Celbridge, Co. Kildare. Late of Carey’s Joinery. On August 31, 2020 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Josie. Dearly loved father of Mike, Ken, Paul, Kieran, Noel and Cathriona. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Louise and Christine, brothers Declan and Rumould, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem mass will be held this Wednesday, September 2, 2020) for family and close friends at 2.30pm at the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell with burial afterwards in Clounanna graveyard.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Patrick Condon

Of Ardrine, Castlemahon

Passed away, peacefully, in the presence of his family on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence, following a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala, sons Tom and Sean, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Arriving at Knockaderry Church at 7pm on Tuesday, September 1, for family prayers. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 2, at 12 midday. Burial afterwards at Clouncagh cemetery. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy’s Undertakers, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Mary Murdoch (née Fitzgerald)

Of Yorkshire, Britain, and Carheeny, Kildimo

Suddenly on August 28, 2020. Deeply Regretted by her loving husband Bob, children, Rachel, David, Lizzy and Caroline, grandchildren, sons-in-law. Her family, sisters Geraldine Windle (Ardagh), Helen Fitzgerald (Tarbert), brothers Tom, Sean and Donal, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral Service will take place in Britain on September 5, 2020 with a remembrance mass to take place In Kildimo parish church at a future date.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) O'Brien (née O'Gorman)

Of Lurriga, Patrickswell

On August 30, 2020 peacefully in her 96th year.

Beloved wife of the late Michael.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Mícheál and John, daughters-in-law Mary and Carol, adoring grandchildren Kelly and Ciara, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal to arrive this Wednesday morning for 11.30am Requiem Mass for family and close friends in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell.

Burial immediately afterwards in St Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom.

The death has occurred of John O'Connor

Of Ballyclough, Roxboro

Late of Main Street, Ardagh. Former administrator at Mary Immaculate College, past captain of Limerick Golf Club. Husband of the late Joan, much loved and very sadly missed by his daughters Helena and Siobhan, sons-in-law Ronnie (deceased) and Patrick, granddaughters Rebecca, Jessica and Emma, great-granddaughter Blake, brothers, sisters, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

A funeral Mass for John will take place at Knockea Church on Friday, September 4 at 12pm, with burial afterwards at Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Drombanna Senior Citizen Centre.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and the number of people. Those who would like to attend but are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section below or Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's funeral directors.