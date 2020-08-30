Deaths in Limerick - August 30, 2020

The death has occurred of William A (Bill) O'Neill, of Millwood, St Margarets Road, Killarney, Kerry / Sutton, Dublin / Passage West, Cork / Castletroy, Limerick.

International FIFA referee and founding member of Irish Referee Soccer Association, late of GRE (AXA) Insurance Company. Peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his sister Molly Weldrick. Dearly and forever loved by his wife Ank (Van der Bruggen), sons Stephen (Malta), Paul, Philip and daughter Mieke. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Paddy Byrne, daughters-in-law Marilyn, Eileen and Jane, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE.

No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the RNLI

May He Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a Private Funeral will take place for William A. (Bill) in St Mary's Cathedral. His Requiem Mass will be live streamed on http://www.killarneyparish.com/ on Monday at 10.30am followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork. If you wish to offer your condolences online please go to rip.ie

The death has occurred of Mary Gordon, St Ita's Sheltered Housing, Abbeyfeale.

Mary, wife of the late Stanley, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday, August 29th, 2020. Mary is sadly missed by her many friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

A Private Funeral will take place for immediate family, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Tuesday at 11.00 a.m. on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

The death has occurred of Jimmy Barry, Redwood Drive, Dooradoyle, and formerly of Ballyclough Ave., The 12th Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks & Economy Cabs.

Jimmy died, peacefully, at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Chrissie, sons Declan, Mark & Gordon, daughters-in-law Michelle, Clodagh & Louise, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & his many friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral leaving the family home on Tuesday (Sept. 1st) to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Please observe social distance.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) Falahee (née Copse), late of Dromin McTurlough, Newcastle West.

Ellen died peacefully on the 29th August 2020 in Milford Care Centre surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Ned, and grandmother of the late Eamon Anthony. Survived by her heartbroken family, sons - Eamon and John, daughters - Bridget (Neenan), Mary (Hayes), Geraldine (Foley), Eileen, and Noreen Fitzgibbon. Daughter-in-law Ann, Sons-in-law Jim, Vincent, Maurice and Willie. Adored grandchildren - Paul, Emma, Stephanie and Caoimhe. Brother Mick and sister-in-law Ita, brother-in-law Mickey, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Wednesday 2nd September at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Lynch Undertakers. House Private Please.