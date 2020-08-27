Deaths in Limerick - August 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Veronica Daly (née Ahern)

Of New Road, Kileely

On August 27, 2020, peacefully at St John’s Hospital. Dearly loved mother of Deirdre, Derek, Veronica and Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Ross, daughters-in-law Kendall and Amelia, grandchildren Donogh, Rory, Eoghan, Tadhg and Dáire, great granddaughter Ana, sister Eily, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private cremation service will be held for Veronica followed at a later date by a memorial mass to celebrate her life. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Mags) Killeen (née Sheehan)

Of Norwood Park

Late of RS Auto Shop and Clancy Radiators

Mags died peacefully at Milford Hospice. Beloved wife of Mark, devoted mother of Anna and dearest sister of Mike. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many close friends.

Rest in Peace

Mags Funeral Cortege will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Monday, August 31 for 11.30am Mass. Private cremation will take place afterwards.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. Please observe your social distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed on the Griffins’ website or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Rita McSweeney (née Thompson)

Of Ballinacurra Gardens

On August 26, 2020. Suddenly. Beloved wife of the late Foncie. Dearly loved mother of Patrick, Claire, Lianne and Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Stacey, her loving eight grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Rita will repose at her home on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 12.30pm followed by cremation Service in Shannon crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street.

The death has occurred of Margaret Murphy (née O'Brien)

Of Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road

Formerly of Quinlan Street. Late of Limerick Choral Union and Voices of Limerick. On August 27, 2020 peacefully at Ennis General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Barry. Dearly loved mother of Denise, Louise, Richard, Colette and Rachel. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Jim, John, Dan and Liam, daughter-in-law Sally, her beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Claire, Emma, Aisling, Barry, Mark, Clodagh, Rachel and Emily, sisters Mary and Philly, brother-in-law Fr. Brendan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Margaret will repose at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020 for family and close friends from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place this Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11.00am in Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Ennis Road followed by burial in Raheen Cemetery, Ballyneety.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Patricia O'Grady (née Morey)

Of Walnut Court, Kennedy Park

Very deeply regretted by loving husband Paddy, daughters Christine, Chloe and Jennifer, sons Mark,Keith and Levi, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, sons in-law Peter and Dylan, all other relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

In compliance with current government H.S.E. guidelines Patricia's funeral Mass on Saturday, August 29, at 11am St. John's Cathedral will be private for family and close friends. Burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery will also be for family and close friends.

The death has occurred of John (Séan) O’Meara

Of Ruanard, Clonlara, Clare, Manorhamilton, Leitrim and Limerick

Lt. Col (Retd.) Irish Army

Unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of Dolores and dearest father of Eoghan. He will be loved and deeply missed by his wife and son, family Paschal and Phelim, sister Marie (O’Briain), daughter-in-law Jill, grandchildren Iarlaith, Setanta and Odhrán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, colleagues, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home in Ruanard, Clonlara on Friday evening, August 28 for his immediate family. Requiem Mass in St. Senan’s Church, Clonlara on Saturday, August 29 at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed (HERE). Burial afterwards in Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Limerick Youth Services

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.