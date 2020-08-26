Deaths in Limerick - August 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Healy, Caherdavin, late of Krups and the Royal Navy.

Unexpectedly, but peacefully in the amazing care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Eileen, dearly loved father of Charleen (Dillon), Fiona (Healy) and Nicola (O’ Gorman). Sadly missed by Marie, his sons-in-law Liam, Davy and Ray, cherished grandchildren Callum, Ella, Charlie, Karis, Conor, Ollie, Cara and Oran, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 29th August 2020, in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street, Limerick. Sympathies may also be expressed through the RIP.ie condolences section.