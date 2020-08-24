Deaths in Limerick - August 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Therese Sugrue (née Honan), Malahide, Dublin / Limerick, passed away 23rd August 2020 (unexpectedly) at Beaumont Hospital. Therese, wife of the late Carl, mother of the late Brian and Kevin, mother-in-law of the late Michael; very sadly missed by her loving family , daughters Linda (Loane), Sheila (Hussey), Ciara (Campbell) and Patricia (Westphal), sister Linda Honan, sons-in-law, Peter, Donal, Eric, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so, please leave your personal message in the condolences section below. A live stream of Therese's funeral can be viewed on Wednesday morning, 26th August 2020, at 11am through the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

The death has occurred of Frances O'Kelly Lifford Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick / Croagh, Limerick, Ex Ward Sister at the Eye Ward, U.H.L. and late of Croagh, Rathkeale, Co.Limerick on August 24th. 2020 at U.H.L.Predeceased by her parents James and Frances O'Kelly, Ex N.Ts, Croagh and her brothers Declan, Ted, Brendan and Seamus.Deeply regretted by her sisters Sr. Lilian, Pat and Eda, brothers Vincent and Kieran, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In compliance with current guidelines, Frances' funeral will be restricted to family and close friends only. Please maintain social distancing at all times.

Reposing for family and close friends at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St.Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 o clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Philomena O'Brien, Ballybronogue, Patrickswell, Limerick, peacefully at St. Camillus Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Christopher and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held this Wednesday (26th August 2020) at 11.30am in the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell with burial afterwards in Clounanna graveyard.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street, Limerick. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section.

The death has occurred of Claude Nihill, Hennessy Avenue., Kileely, Limerick, late St Mary's Park and James McMahon Timber. Husband of the late Catherine. Deeply regretted by daughters Threasa, Annette and Bridget, son Micheal, grandchildren Jeffrey, Evan, Adam, Callum, Marcus, Stephen and Isla, great-grandchildren Darragh and Emily, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law Bridget, all other relatives and many friends.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

May He Rest in Peace

In compliance with current government H.S.E. guidelines Claude's funeral Mass, Wednesday, 26th August, at 11am St. Munchin's Church, will be private for family and close friends. Burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery will also be for family and close friends.

The death has occurred of Sean Keehan, Rowan Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Late of 'James McMahon's' Dock Road. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Timmy & Ger, daughters Caroline,Noreen and Annette, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren,sister Bernie, brothers in law, sisters in law, all other relatives and friends

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, Wednesday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (old) cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, funerals will be confined to family and close friends only. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or mass cards or letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's funeral directors.

The death has occurred of Orla Flannery, Stoneyhurst, Dooradoyle, Limerick, peacefully at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved daughter of Kevin & the late Patricia and dearest sister of Áine & Danielle. Sadly missed by her family, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Orla’s Funeral Cortege will leave her family home on Wednesday (Aug. 26th) to arrive for Requiem Mass in St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen at 12 noon.

Mass will be broadcast live.

Private Cremation will take place.

In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. Please observe Social Distance.

No Flowers Please

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through ‘condolences section’ (Below), on www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.