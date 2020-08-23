Deaths in Limerick - August 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Fr. Joe Sheehan, C.S.Sp. ,Kimmage Manor, Dublin and late of Upper Clare St., Limerick.

Missionary in Nigeria, USA and Ghana. Son of the late Julia (née Kelleher) and Michael Sheehan. Pre-deceased by his brothers Jack and Brian; sisters Nóirín (Carey) and Sr. Mary (LCM), and cousin Bobby Byrne. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Breda, his nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, extended family, friends and Spiritan confrères.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the 'condolences' section on rip.ie

‘Leaba i measc na naomh’

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) O'Connor, Knocknagorna, Athea.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Limerick on 22nd August. Predeceased by his parents Michael & Mary, sisters Sheila & Mary and brothers-in-law Brian & Tony & Kevin. Sadly missed by his loving brother Michael (Carrigkerry), sisters Nora (Athea), Breda (Limerick), Theresa (Newport), Peg (England), Alice (England) & Loretta USA, brothers-in-law Pat Kelly and Seamus Ryan, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousin, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral & burial will take place, for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon, in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will pass from the church on route to Templeathea Cemetery via the Glin Road.

House strictly private

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on rip.ie or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Kelly’s Funeral Home, Colbert Street, Athea, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: longblacklimousine@yahoo.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Patrick’s life at a later stage.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis’

The death has occurred of Martin Gardiner, Hyde Road, Prospect and late 12th Battalion.

Martin died peacefully in the University Hospital Limerick, 21st August, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Rita. Deeply regretted by daughters Lisa and Carol, sisters Sarah and Ann, brother Mattie, grandchildren Aaron, Eva,and Kaden, great-grandchildren Ella and Aaron, son-in-law Brendan, all other relatives, many friends and extended family.

May He Rest in Peace

No flowers please.

In compliance with current government H.S.E. guidelines Martin's funeral Mass, Monday, 24th August, 11am St John's Cathedral will be private for family and close friends. Burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery will also be for family and close friends.