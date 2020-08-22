Deaths in Limerick - August 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Martin Gardiner

Of Hyde Road, Prospect. Late 12th Battalion, died peacefully in the University Hospital Limerick on August 21, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Rita. Deeply regretted by daughters Lisa and Carol, sisters Sarah and Ann, brother Mattie, grandchildren Aaron, Eva,and Kaden, great-grandchildren Ella and Aaron, son in law Brendan, all other relatives, many friends and extended family.

No flowers please.

In compliance with current government HSE guidelines Martin's funeral Mass, Monday, August 24, 11am St John's Cathedral will be private for family and close friends. Burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver will also be for family and close friends.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) O'Connor

Of Knocknagorna, Athea

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Limerick on August 22, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary, sisters Sheila and Mary and brother-in-law Brian. Sadly missed by his loving brother Michael (Carrigkerry), sisters Nora (Athea), Breda (Limerick), Theresa (Newport), Peg (England), Alice (England) & Loretta USA, brothers-in-law Pat Kelly and Seamus Ryan, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousin, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral and burial will take place, for immediate family only, due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon, in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will pass from the church on route to Templeathea Cemetery via the Glin Road.

House strictly private

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post to Kelly’s Funeral Home, Colbert Street, Athea, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: longblacklimousine@yahoo.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Patrick’s life at a later stage.

The death has occurred of Fr. Joe Sheehan, C.S.Sp.

Of Kimmage Manor, Dublin and Upper Clare St, Limerick City

On August 21, 2020. Missionary in Nigeria, USA and Ghana. Son of the late Julia (née Kelleher) and Michael Sheehan. Pre-deceased by his brothers Jack and Brian; sisters Nóirín (Carey) and Sr. Mary (LCM), and cousin Bobby Byrne. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Breda, his nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, extended family, friends and Spiritan confrères.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

The death has occurred of John Walsh

Of Kilballyowen, Bruff

On August 19, 2020, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his brother Gérard, sister in law Margaret, nieces and nephews, carer Breda, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass will take place in Knockainey on Sunday, followed by burial in Bruff Cemetery. In line with government recommendations on public gatherings, this funeral will be private. Letters of sympathy can be sent to O'Leary's Funeral Undertakers, Main Street, Hospital, Co. Limerick or by phone at 061-383204.