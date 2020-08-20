Deaths in Limerick — August 20, 2020

THE death has occurred of Jim O'Brien Ballytigue, Bruree, Limerick, peacefully at home on August 19th 2020. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Maureen Morrissey (née O'Donnell) Hospital, Limerick / Sligo.

Maureen passed away peacefully in her 80th year, 18/August/2020 at the University Hospital Limerick. Loving wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her sons Shane and Quentin, grandchildren Róisín, Luke & Liam, Óisin, Eilís & Rónán, daughters-in-law, Gabriela & Erin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, relatives and a wide circle of kind neighbours and friends.

Maureen will be reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) this Saturday (22/August/2020) from 11am until 9pm for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.

(The family will not be in attendance) Maureen will arrive at St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital, on Sunday (23/August/2020) at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the present climate under Covid - 19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Maureen's funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at this sad time can leave a message of support and condolences on the link below. Mass cards can be posted to Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Donal (Donie) Reidy Masonbrook, Loughrea, Co Galway & formerly of Tournafulla, Co Limerick.

August 18th 2020 in care of the staff of U.H.G. surrounded by his loving family. Donie will by sadly missed by his heartbroken wife & best friend Patricia, (Pat).

Devoted father will be forever loved and missed by his children Kevin, Adrian, Shane, and Donna and his daughter and son in-law, Patricia & Dave. Cherished Grandad will be so fondly remembered by Darragh, Oisín, Avril & Mae.

Donie will be lovingly missed by his brothers Michael, John, James, Terence, Anthony and sisters Mary, Brigid, Carmel and Bernie and his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Due to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Donie’s Requiem Mass will be for immediate family only, which will take place in St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea, on Friday August 21st at 1 o’clock, followed by burial in Mount-Pleasant Cemetery.

Donie’s funeral Mass will be streamed online at (loughreacathedral.ie or at churchservices.tv/loughrea)

Those who would like to have attended the funeral but cannot do so due to the current restrictions are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

Due to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings outside St Brendan’s Cathedral, Barrack Street, Loughrea, if people wish to form a guard of honour after Donie's Requiem Mass on the route of the funeral Cortège to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery as a mark of respect for the Reidy family, this guard of honour will start from the far side of the Convent gates on Cross Street, so as not to disrupt traffic at the junction for the Lake Road keeping a minimum of two metre’s apart at all times.

“Donie, may your kind & gentle soul rest in peace”