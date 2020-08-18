Deaths in Limerick - August 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Donal Richard (Donie) Forde

Of Newtown, Caherconlish

Rothwell, Kettering, Northhampton, England and late of Newtown, Caherconlish.

On June 1, 2020. Peacefully, at Kettering General Hospital. Donal Richard (Donie): Predeceased by his father Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Joanne, sons Daniel and Bradley, mother Ita brothers David, Richard and Patrick, sisters Rita and Maureen, aunts Kitty Campion and Maureen Keane, uncle David (UK) father in law Neil, mother in law Carol, sister in law Carrie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 a family only funeral Mass takes place in Dermot O’Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline, on Thursday, August 20 at 2pm, followed by Donie's ashes being laid to rest in Inch St Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish, with his grandfather and father.

The death has occurred of Sr. Martha (Mary) Hickey

Of Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree, Ballingarry and Millstreet, Co Cork

On August 18, 2020. Very peacefully in her 104th year, in the tender and loving care of the Matron and staff of Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree. Pre-deceased by her brothers Jim, Maurice, Tadhg, Sean and her sisters Sheila, Bridie and Monica.

Very deeply regretted by the Infant Jesus Sisters (Drishane) and her community at St. Joseph's, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces of the Maloney, Keane and Hickey families.

May she rest in peace

In compliance with current guidelines, Sr. Martha's funeral will be confined to family and close friends. Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, this Wednesday evening from 6pm followed by evening prayer at 7pm. Funeral arriving Thursday for 12noon Requiem Mass at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree, followed by burial afterwards at the Drishane Cemetery, Millstreet.

The death has occurred of Martha Sloane (née Madigan)

Of 4 The Green, Balla, Mayo and Limerick City

Peacefully at Cuan Chaitriana Nursing Home, Castlebar on August 18, 2020. Late of 4 the Green Balla, Greenock, Scotland and Limerick City. Loving Wife of the late George, Loving mum of Margaret, Muira and the late Rhonda and much loved granny Martha.

The death has occurred of Cathy Wallace

Of Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle

On August 16, 2020.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Patrick and family.

Private Family Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Friday at 11am.

The death has occurred of Helen (Cissie) Bargh (née Hyland)

Of the Square, Galbally

Helen (Cissie) Bargh (née Hyland), England and formerly of The Square, Galbally on July 20, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Brian, brothers Johnny (Galbally), Bob (Thurles). Deeply regretted by her brothers Michael (London), Peader (Galbally), T.P. (Mitchelstown), Paddy (Garryspillane), Billy (Galway), sisters Kathleen (Ryan, Galbally), Chrissie (Roche, Pallaskenery and Galbally), Marian (Brogan, London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

A private funeral Mass will take place at the Church of the Annunciation, Chesterfield, England on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

A memorial Mass will take place in Galbally at a later date.