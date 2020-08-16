Deaths in Limerick - August 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Olive Hogan (née Kearsley), Shelbourne Park, Shelbourne Road.

Peacefully, at Riverdale Nursing Home, Blackwater. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother of Frank, Kevin, Joan and Ann. Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Kate and Helen, sons-in-law Eoin and Brian. grandchildren Laura, Sarah, Rachel, Stephen and Sean, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place this Wednesday (19th August 2020) in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, at 11am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street, Limerick. Sympathies may also be expressed through the condolences section on rip.ie

The death has occurred of Carmel Hogan (née O'Dwyer), Halcyon Place, the Park Village, Castletroy and late Hilltop Drive, Dooradoyle.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mother of Joan, Mary, John, Niall, Barry, Mark and Brian. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place this Tuesday (18th August 2020) in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 11.30am followed by burial in Old Mungret Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street, Limerick. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section.

The death has occurred of Julia Carroll (née Slattery), 6 Captain Keanes Grove and formerly of Ballinatona, Mitchelstown / Kilbehenny.

Peacefully, with her family and in the loving care of all at Marymount, Cork. Beloved mother of Damien, Rebecca, Jamie, Lyndsey, Wesley and Martina. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Patrick and Stephen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In an effort to follow best practices and guidelines with Covid-19, Julia’s funeral will take place privately. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Please use the “Condolences” section on rip.ie to leave a personal message or send a condolence card in the traditional manner.

Julia’s Funeral cortège will travel via Clonmel Road, Mulberry Road, Church Road, for her Funeral Mass on Wednesday (19th August) at 12 noon, which will be live streamed on www.mitchelstownparish.ie