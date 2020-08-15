Deaths in Limerick - August 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Stephen (Stevie) Cregan of Caherass, Croom. On August 15th 2020, peacefully after a short illness in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Joan and granddad to the late Eoin and Diarmuid. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing family Maureen (Larkin), Catherine (Kennedy), John, Mike and Stiofan, sons-in-law Mike and Pat, daughters-in-law Connie (Blackwell) and Noreen, adoring grandchildren Fiona, Louis, Kieran, Peter, Stephen, Jack, Sarah and Sean, great-grandson Conor, brother Willie, brother-in-law Sean (Condon), nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours, and his many friends. Removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church Croom this Monday for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards to Reilig Mhuire. The family deeply appreciate the care and attention given to Stevie at Caherass Nursing Home Croom and 3B stroke ward UHL. Due to Covid-19, funeral Mass is for family and friend only. Mass will streamed live on croomparish.ie May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Una Fennessy (née FitzGerald) of Ballinacurra and formerly of Newmarket-On-Fergus. On August 13 peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Dearly loved mother of Desmond, Eleanor, Clare and Maurice. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Catherine, cherished granddaughter Amy, brothers Tom and Michael, sister Margaret (Meta), brother-in-law Fr. Ignatius, sister-in-law Mary Flynn, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Anita Hannon (née O'Hagan) of Pennywell. Deeply regretted by sons, daughters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, all other relatives, many friends and extended family. Anita's funeral will take place in accordance with government HSE guidelines, a private Mass (family and close friends) will take place in St Michael's Church, Denmark Street, Limerick, Tuesday, at 11.30am, with burial afterwards (family and close friends), at Mt St Lawrence extension cemetery. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Angela Holmes (née Hennessy) of Clonard, Castlefin, Donegal / Kilfinane. Angela's remains reposed at her late residence on Friday August 14. Removal took place on Saturday, August 15, at 11am, to John Mc Carthy's Funeral Parlour, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick, to repose overnight. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Angela in St. Andrew's Church at 12 noon on Sunday, August 16, followed by interment. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are restricted to family and close friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Deborah O'Riordan (née O'Gorman) of Ballygibba, Kilmallock. On August 15, 2020, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of the matron and staff of Adare and District Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Theresa and Deborah, sons Pat and J.J., sons in law, Tom and Eamon, daughter in law Pauline, sister Josie, brother in law, sisters in law, her adored grandchildren Stephen, Ornaith, Eamon, Niamh, Gerard and Sean, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and her many friends. In compliance with current guidelines, Debbie's funeral will be confined to family and close friends. Her funeral will arrive Monday to S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock for 2pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. May she rest in peace.