Deaths in Limerick - August 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Margaret Creed (née Hartigan) of Cloughadoolarty, Fedamore. On August 13 (peacefully) at St. John’s Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James. Very deeply regretted by her sons Patrick and James, daughter Maeve, grandchildren Cillian, Robert and Madeleine, daughters-in-law Niamh and Isobel, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12pm in St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Funeral afterwards to Fedamore (new) Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, Margaret's funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John Guinane of Windsor Court, Castletroy View, Limerick City and late of Keane's Bakery. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Tony and John, daughters Miriam and Louise, daughters-in-law Gloria and Kirsty, sons-in-law David and Barry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. John's Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. John's Mass will be streamed live to view click here. In compliance with current guidelines, John's funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret Hayes of Ballymac, Effin, Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late John (Johnny) and dear mother of Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving son, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines Margaret's funeral will be for family and friends. House private please. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Christina (Ena) McMahon (née Kelly), Singland Crescent, Garryowen. Peacefully, at St. John's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Richard (Mickey) McMahon and mother of the late Robert. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Linda, Patricia, Lorraine, Jennifer and Eleanor, son Richard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, the extended Kelly and McMahon families and friends. Requiem Mass Monday (August 17th) at 11.30am in St. John's Cathedral, with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery. Christina's Mass will be streamed live to view click here. The funeral cortège will pass the family home on Monday at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. In compliance with current guidelines, Christina's funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Tom Ryan (Smith) of Cappanuke House, Cappamore / Cappawhite, Tipperary. On August 14 peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of the late Pearl. Sadly missed by his loving sons Tom and Pat, daughter Eleanor, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Arriving on Sunday, August 16, at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which can be heard on 106.8 FM burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. May he rest in peace.