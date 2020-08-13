Deaths in Limerick - August 13, 2020

The death has occurred of Sr Frances Curran of Little Company of Mary, Castletroy, Limerick and formerly of Kinnitty, Birr, Co. Offaly. Sr. Frances died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Pre-deceased by her parents Jeremiah and Josephine, sisters Gladys and Maureen and brothers Brendan and Cecil. Deeply regretted by her brothers Diarmuid, John (Oxford) and Des, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Little Company of Mary Sisters and her many friends. Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady Help of Christian’s Church, Milford on Saturday at 1.30pm. Burial after in Milford Convent Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family and community members only. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Mary Burns (née McNamara) late of Ballinree, Foynes, Co. Limerick. On August 13. Wife of the late Michael and Mother of the late Tommy. Deeply regretted by her Son John, Daughters in Law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm in St. Senan’s Church, Foynes and burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, Mary's funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. May she rest in peace.