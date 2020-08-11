Deaths in Limerick - August 11, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. John’s Hospita) of Tim O'Connor of Merval Drive, Clareview, Limerick. Late Wembley Rovers A.F.C. and Analog Devices.

Beloved husband of Betty (nee Leahy). Dearly loved father of Martina (Mc Brearty), Ciaŕan, Ruairí and Cliona. Dearly loved grandad to Glenn, Kate, Shannon and Jack. Brother of the late Mary (Morrison) and Anne (Croke).

Sadly missed by his son-in-law Brendan, Ciaŕan’s partner Mary, Cliona’s partner Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

The funeral cortege will leave Tim's home on Thursday (August 13) at 11am prior to Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, at 11.30am.

There will be a private cremation afterwards.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ard Na Ri Nursing home, Bruff) of Mary Mulcahy (née Quilty) of Millmount, Kilmallock.

Wife of the late Billy.

Regretted by her loving daughters Carmel and Catriona; sons Billy, Tom, P.J., James and Brian. Son in law, daughters in law, her many grand children, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with current guidelines, Mary's funeral will be confined to family and close friends.

Her funeral cortege will pass her home at 11.30am on Thursday (August 13) to arrive for 12noon requiem Mass at S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean Baggott of Ballyhahill, Ballingarry, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne (née Sheehy) and family, Harry, Judith (Krey), Edward, Gillian (Buckley) and John, daughter-in-law Teresa, son-in-law Patrick, grandsons Dylan, Josh, Jake and Daniel, relatives neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Thursday (August 13(, for 1.30pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed online here

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Margaret Moloney of Parkroe Heights, Ardnacrusha, Clare. Late of The Park Nursing Home, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Charles and loving mother of Jim and Ralph. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters- in-law, Jan and Deborah, grandchildren Sophiea, Laura and Sarah, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass (Strictly private) will take place in St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury on Friday (August 14) at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to Alzheimer Society.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Gabriel Houlihan of School House Lane (off St. Joseph`s Street), Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his nieces Angie and Ann; brother Anthony, sister Kathleen (UK), the O' Halloran Family and friends.

A Humanist Service will take place on Thursday (August 13) at 12pm in Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with current guidelines, Gabriel's Funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Galway Hospice) of Anthony Finnerty of Kingston, Galway / Ballinrobe, Mayo and Castlemungret, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Paul, Aidan, John and David, daughters-in-law Catherine, Leanne and Triona; grandchildren Ava, Sive, Chloe, Seán, Noah and Rían, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home (for immediate family only) with removal at 11.30am on Thursday (August 13) to the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra, Galway, to arrive for Requiem Mass at noon.

Burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret at 3pm approximately.

Funeral Mass can be viewed here

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice or Cancer Care West.