Deaths in Limerick - August 6, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home) of Maudie Murphy of Good Shepherd Avenue, Pennywell, Limerick.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place at St. John’s Cathedral, on Monday (August 10) at 11am and will be streamed live online here.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Kerry) of John Moore of Dromindeel, Newcastle West

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Maria, sons John and Peter, sisters, brothers, son-in-law Kieran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Saturday (August 8) at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patsy McElligott of Clonbrien, Athlacca, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paul and Ita; brothers Joe and Christy and his sisters Bridget and Bernie.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Debs (nee O'Callaghan), his twins Ciara and Padraig; brothers Sean and Seamus; sisters Norren, Mary, Ita, Pauline and Theresa; Ciara's partner Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends, his carers and former colleagues at Rathkeale Boy's School.

Patsy’s funeral cortege will depart his home on Saturday at 12.30pm to arrive for 1pm Requiem Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca (strictly private).

Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Ita's.

The death has occurred of Alan Martin of Friartstown, Grange, Kilmallock.

Greatly missed by his loving parents Catherine and Gerry, siblings Paul, Darragh and Ciana, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place in St. Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken on Saturday (August 8) at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation service.

House private on Friday – Alan's Funeral Mass will be streamed live online.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen) of David Humphreys of Main Street, Cappamore.

Husband of the late Teasie.

Sadly missed by his loving sons David and Robert, daughter Deirdre, sister Elsie, brother Johnny, daughters-in-law Mary and Ruth, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore on Friday from 6pm to 8pm with remains arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore on Saturday for Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 10am.

A private cremation will take place afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Georgie Healy of Ballyvoureen, Murroe. Late of Limerick City and County Council.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, daughters Sarah and Claire, sister Joan, father-in-law and mother-in-law Sean & Peggy Ryan, brothers-in-law Joe, Declan and Robert, sisters-in-law Helen and Mairead, nieces, nephews, uncle, cousins, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe on Saturday (August 8) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which will be broadcast on 106.8FM.

Burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford hospice.