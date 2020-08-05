Deaths in Limerick - August 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Noreen Bourke (née O'Brien) Caherdavin / Mullagh, Clare. Formerly Bus Eireann. Noreen died peacefully at Adare & District Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Fred, daughters Laura (Tobin), Deirdre (McNicholas), Maeve (Elliffe) & Jane (Daly), sons-in-law Kevin, Alan, Gaelan and Mike, grandchildren Luke, Matthew, Aoife and Tom, sisters Maureen, Anitta & Bernadette, bothers John and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brother Michael and sister Christina. Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Friday at 1pm. Burial after in Castlemungret Cemetery. Noreen’s funeral Cortege will pass the family home after Mass for neighbours and friends.House Strictly Private. In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of George Cahill of Ballinacurra, Croagh, Limerick and late of Cement Limited. Peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his wife Vera (nee Kennedy), brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law; sadly missed by his son George Jnr, daughter Marion, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Kate, Conor, Sarah Jane, sisters-in-law Lena and Nancy (New Zealand), nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Requiem Mass Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, Croagh at 11:00 o clock. Burial immediately afterwards in Cappagh Graveyard. In compliance with current guidelines, funerals will be confined to family and close friends only. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Babe) Considine (née Grimes) Lynville, Lower Coonagh, Coonagh. Formerly O’Connell’s Victuallers. Margaret died peacefully, surrounded by her heartbroken family, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Very deeply regretted by Kathlyn, Luigi and their children Jude, Giovanna and Ben, nephews, Michael, Tommy and their families, nieces Josephine, Deirdre and their families, other relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Friday at 11am. Burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.Margaret’ s Funeral Cortege will pass through Coonagh on Friday at 10:30am (approx.) for neighbours and friends.In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Chris (Christina) Finucane (née Slattery) Churchill, Monaleen. Chris passed away peacefully on August 5 2020 surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of Milford Nursing Home staff. Beloved wife of Karl and dearly loved mother of Kevin, Kieran, Cliona and Ciara. Predeceased by her son Conor and her sister Ann. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Siobhan and her son-in-law Peter. Cherished grandmother to Jodi, Ellen, Mike, Sean, Anna and Mark. Deeply regreted by her sister maureen and her brothers Jack and Ralph, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and many friends. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2pm in St. Mary Magdelene, Monaleen with burial afterwards to Abbington Cemetery, Murroe. Chris’ family understand and appreciate that people would like to pay their respects, however, due to the current situation, house and funeral will be private. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Caroline Herbert (neé O’Grady) of Ryedale, Ballyclough. Beloved wife of Justin and dearly loved mother of sons Robert and Justin, and daughter, Georgina. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Patricia, Marian and Margaret, brothers, Declan and Derry, cherished grandchildren Max, Reuben, Kooper, Anna and Evan; and extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Caroline’s funeral cortege will leave her home of Ryedale, Ballyclough, Limerick at 11.15am on Saturday to the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare. Requiem Mass at 12 noon with funeral to Adare Cemetery afterwards. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Killeen, North Claughaun Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his son Jamie, sisters, brother, their families and friends. Requiem Mass Saturday at 9am in St. John's Cathedral followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Requiem Mass will be streamed live. To view please click here. In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors. My he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Vincent Mc Adam, Limerick / Cape Town, South Africa and formerly of Drogheda, Lough and Cavan. Peacefully at Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Somerset West. Beloved husband of the Late Mary McAdam, née Reid (formerly of Limerick). Dearest father of Russell, Michele Grey (RSA) and Sandra Moore (UK). Loving brother of Bernard, Mickey, Rachel and of the late Mary (Holden), Paddy and Eamon. Son of the late Rose Anne and Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, nieces and nephews.

Funeral and cremation to take place on Saturday in Somerset West, Cape Town. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Rosaleen (Rosie) Mungovan (née Coughlan) Singland Park, Garryowen, Limerick. Peacefully, in her 98th year, at Corbally House Nursing Home. Predeceased by husband Christy Mungovan. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Patricia, Nancy, Deirdre, Rosaleen and Mary, sons Michael, Christy and Alan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and many friends. Requiem Mass Friday at 11am in St John's Cathedral. With Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Sheehan, 51, Hogan Avenue, Killeely, Limerick (In her 93rd year). Very deeply regretted by her nephews Joseph and John-Paul, sister Annette Sheehan, extended family and many friends. Requiem Mass Friday at 11am in St. Munchin's Church. With funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, funerals will be confined to family and close friends only. May she rest in peace.

