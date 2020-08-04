Deaths in Limerick - August 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary O'Halloran (née Fitzgerald), Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of the late Maurice. Dearly loved mother of Anne, Margaret, Gerard and Noel. Sister of the late Dorothy. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Eddie and John, daughter-in-law Noreen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Olive and Anne, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary, Ennis Road, on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live here

In line with best practice, taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick. Sympathies may also be expressed below through the condolences section on rip.ie

The death has occurred of James Anthony Kiely, Altimara Court, Thomondgate and late of Raheen.

Suddenly. James Anthony; son of the late Colm Christopher Kiely. Very deeply regretted by his mother Frances, brothers Christopher and Ian, partner Donna, sons James, Edward and Jordan, the extended Kiely family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass Thursday (August 6th) at 11am in St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle, with Funeral afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Funeral will be confined to family and close friends.

Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Joe (Joseph) Hickey, Shanaclough, Kilfinny, Adare.

Unexpectedly at home. Much loved husband of Kathleen, adored father of Paul, Elaine, Val, Colin, Linda and Jojo, sons-in-law Sean, Derry and Eamon, daughters-in-law Laura, Carmen and Mal, cherished grandpa of Jason, Holly, Ben, Conall, Cillian, Finn, Carmen, Lucia and Conor, brother of Mike and the late James, sisters Mary, Anna, Margaret and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Joe will repose at home (V94HR4R) this Wednesday, August 5th. Those who wish to pay their respects and say farewell, the family welcome you to call throughout the day. (Parking facilities available at Nevilles Cross Inn). Arriving at St. Kieran's Church, Kilfinny on Thursday, August 6th, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines regarding public gatherings, Joe's Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people. Sympathies may be expressed using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady's Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of John Dillon, Elsinore, Castletroy and Late of Dillon bros., Dublin Road.

John died peacefully at Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of Barbara and dearest father to Goretti, Jane & Kaitriona and brother of the late Tom, Gerald, George, Annie-Bridget and the recently deceased Andy & Essie. Sadly missed by his loving wife & family, grandchildren Robert, Daniel, Isobel, Olivia, Zoe, Meg & Leah, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford on Thursday (Aug. 6th) at 12 noon. Burial after in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

In compliance with current guidelines, John's funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Edel Cantillon, 7 Huntsfield Drive, Dooradoyle.

Peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of Liam, Dearly loved mother of Lauren and Seán. Sister of the late June. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Noella, Gwen, Myra and Olive, brother Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 8th August, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings Edel’s Requiem Mass will be for family and close friends. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas St., Limerick. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section.