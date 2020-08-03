Deaths in Limerick - August 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Veronica Manning

Of Caherdavin Heights

On August 1, 2020 peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Daughter of the late Gerard and Helen Manning. Predeceased by her brother Joe and sister Eileen. Regretted by her brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private cremation service will be held in Shannon Crematorium this Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2pm. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) O'Mahony (née McElligott)

Of Fitzgerald Place, Rosbrien

Late of Doyles Cottages, John Street, Limerick.

On August 3, 2020 (peacefully) at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Jula) O’Mahony. Very deeply regretted by her sons John, Pat (P.J.), Gerry and Basil and daughter Dolores McMeel, Son-in-law John, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Rosie Neville, Phyllis Hayes and Rita Hayes, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass Wednesday, August 5 at 12noon in St. John's Cathedral, with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Kathleen went, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family in the early morning on the August 3. We would like to extend our thanks to the Milford Palliative Homecare nurse and the entire Milford team for their unwavering support, empathy and kindness. Her amazing home help carers who were quickly in the Kay O'Mahony way of loving life, will forever be in our hearts.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors

The death has occurred of Noel Roche

Of St Ita`s Street, St Mary`s Park

Peacefully, at home. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Samantha, daughter Shelby, sons Leon, Jayden and Morgan, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Crystal and Christopher, brothers Willie and Anthony, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass Friday, August 7 at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery. Noel's Funeral cortege will pass his home on Friday at 12 noon.

Please observe social distancing.

Funeral will be restricted to family and close friends. Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed in the condolence link below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.