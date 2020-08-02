Deaths in Limerick - August 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Mossie Cleary

Of 11 Ballyhoura Heights, Kilfinane

Peacefully at home.

Beloved Uncle, granduncle, Brother of Maire, Liam, Eugene, Pat and Mike. Sadly missed by nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

The family will welcome neighbours and friends to his home on Monday evening at 7pm to 8pm and family only after 8pm.

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Mossie's funeral Mass will be held privately in St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Kilfinane. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Michael (Haulie) Mullins

Of O`Malley Park, formerly of St. Patrick's Road

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Christina (nee O'Connell). Very deeply regretted by his daughters Fidelma and Catherine, sons Gerard, Michael, Niall, Paudie and Jonathan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Ann, brothers Willie and Sean, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass Wednesday, August 5 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, with Funeral afterwards to old Mungret Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, Funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) O'Callaghan

Of Caherconlish

On August 1, 2020, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Son of the late Ned and Eileen. Very deeply regretted by his brothers Jerry and Eddie, sisters-in-law Margaret and Sheila, nephews David, Edmond and Michael, nieces Dymphna, Sarah, Eibhlìn, Edwina and Angelina, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass Tuesday ,August 4 at 11.30am in Arch Bishop Dermot O'Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline, with funeral afterwards to Emly cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolences section below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) Quinlivan

Of Killeline Heights, Raheenagh and Newcastle West

Formerly of Kantoher, Killeedy, who passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday August 2, 2020.

Mossie is very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, family Marie, Ann, Tim, Gerard and Íde, brother John, sisters Mary, Eileen and Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and all his other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. House and church strictly private please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice home care team.

A celebration of Mossie’s life and requiem Mass will be live streamed from St. Ita’s Church Raheenagh on Tuesday at 12.00pm. on the Templeglantine, Tournafulla and Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart St. Ita’s Church Raheenagh on Tuesday at 1pm en route to St Ita’s Cemetery Killeedy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The death has occurred of Sean Lyons

Of Euroville, Ballyclough

Sean died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Beda and dearest father of Denise (Fitzgerald), John, Philip, Mary (Nolan) and Anne-Marie. Sadly missed by his sister Betty (Murray), sons-in-law Noel and Robert, daughters-in-law Eileen and Marie, grandchildren Séan, Amanda, Noelle, Keelin, Niamh, Philip, Juan, Aisling, Conor, Clodagh and Niamh, great-grandchildren Fionn, Aaron, Evie, Ruby, Thomas, Lottie and Sean-Óg, brother-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St Nessan’s Church, Raheen, on Monday, August 3 at 1pm. Mass will be broadcast live at https://www.churchservices.tv/raheen

Burial after in Castlemungret Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, Sean’s funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mul) Mulcair

Of New Quay, Askeaton and Greystones

On August 1, 2020, peacefully at home, in the presence of his family. Much loved husband of Sheila, beloved father of Elaine, Anne, Mary and Sheila, adored grandfather of Micheal, Chris, Kate, James, Emma, Nell, Grace and MJ, dear brother of Anna and the late John, missed by sons in law, Brian, Kevin and Mark, sister in law Patsy and her husband Donie, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private requiem Mass will be celebrated for Michael on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Askeaton, followed by burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

Family flowers only, house private.

Donations, if desired, to the homecare team, Milford Hospice Limerick.

Michael is much loved, hugely missed and always remembered.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to the family by emailing madigans.mmulcair@gmail.com