Deaths in Limerick - August 1, 2020

The death has occurred of John Delaney

Of College Park, Corbally

Late of Delaney Opticians, Thomas Street, and Shannon Rowing Club. Formerly of Birr, Co. Offaly. On July 31, 2020, peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Ursula. Dearly loved father of Olwyn (Grogan), Bobby and Ray. Brother of the late Joan (Lawlor), Kay and William. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Julie and Adi, grandsons Éanna, Colum, Mitch and Flynn, brother Paddy (USA), sisters Marie (Shortt, Limerick) and Bridie (Van de Van, Holland), extended family, relatives, and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, this Monday at 11am, followed by private cremation.

May he rest in peace

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Eileen O’Brien

Of Inchebawn, Templeglantine

Eileen passed away, peacefully, in the care of the matron, nurses and staff at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West, on Saturday August 1, 2020. Eileen is very deeply regretted by her nephew Gerard, his wife Sandra, their children Jamie, Megan, Chloe and Mark, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

Rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortège will depart The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine, on Monday at 11.45am and travel via The Lotts Road, on route to The Old Cemetery, Templeglantine.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Eileen’s life at a later stage.