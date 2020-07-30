Deaths in Limerick - July 30, 2020

The death has occurred of Annette Moore (née Mullaney)

Of Thomond Court, Shelbourne Road, and Glasnevin, Dublin

On July 29, 2020 peacefully at home. Beloved mother of Gwen. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law James, grandchildren Nathan, Sam and Zoe, sisters Regina and Mary, brothers Anthony and Pat, Tom Moore, extend family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Arrangements to follow.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Ellen O’Callaghan (née Keane)

Of Rosturra Crescent, Woodview Park and Killeely

Late of Smyth O’Brien Avenue, Kileely. Ellen died peacefully, at home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joseph, dearest children Mike, Liam, Joseph, Linda and Marian, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy’s Strand on Saturday, August 1 at 10:30am.

Funeral after to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In compliance with current guidelines, Ellen's funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Tim (Tadhg) Smyth

Of Ballyneety

Formerly of Rathanny. Late of University of Limerick and Ballyneety Golf Club. It is with profound sadness that the family of Tim announce his peaceful passing at home surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness, on July 30, 2020, at the age of 69.

Beloved husband of Asun and loving father to Oisín and Nuria, he will be very deeply regretted by his wife and children, his daughter-in-law Lisa, his brothers Seán and Donncha, his sisters Nuala and Niamh, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Tim is predeceased by his father Denis and mother Una.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Jean Tierney (née POWER)

Of Carrigaline, Cork and Limerick

Late of Sean Heuston Place, Limerick. On July 29, 2020, unexpectedly at home, Jean (nee Power), beloved wife of Paul and dear mother of Paul and Aisling. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Lloyd and daughter-in-law Eibhlin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will take place privately.

The death has occurred of Peter Donnan

Of Athlacca and Kilkeel, CO Down

On July 29, 2020. Peacefully, at the University Hospital Limerick. Peter, very deeply regretted by his loving family and his many friends, especially all at Dawn Court, Athlacca.

May he rest in peace

As per Peter's wishes, his funeral will take place privately. If you wish, you may send your letters of sympathy/Mass cards to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

The death has occurred of Theresa Kavanagh (née O'Shea)

Of Glenameade, Kildimo

On July 29, 2020, predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her daughters Nuala and Elizabeth, sisters Nuala, Anna, brothers Paddy, Joe, Tommy, John and Gerard, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, her wonderful carers Helma and Deirdre, her large circle of friends and wonderful neighbours.

R.I.P.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Pallaskenry, on Saturday, August 1, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. We wish to sincerely thank Dr. Liam Casserly and the renal team, along with all the nurses and staff of the dialysis unit at UHL for their wonderful and loving care. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings.