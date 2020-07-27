Deaths in Limerick - July 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Tom Cussen of Granard House, Adare. Tom passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the predeceased Mary Cussen (neé Barry). Survived by his loving children Christina, James, Audrey and Edward, sons-in-law John and Damian, daughters-in-law Angela and Jenny, Cherished grandchildren Holly, Jaymee, Dean, Alex, Vayda, Jack, Gerry and Tommy, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare, on Wednesday, July 29, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmacow Cemetery. House strictly private, please. In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines regarding public gatherings, Tom's funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people inside the church. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Kenneth Roche of Tervoe, Clarina. On July 26, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his loving wife Nora (nee Russell), sons Ken, Pat and grandson Stephan. Survived by his daughters Margaret (Peggie), Anne and Marian (Australia), sons-in-law Mike, Christy and Mike, daughters-in-law Jayne and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Patrick, nephews, nieces and extended family. Requiem Mass will take place at St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown on July 29 at 11:30am. Burial afterwards at Mungret Old Cemetery. In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines regarding public gatherings Kenneth's funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. May he rest in peace.