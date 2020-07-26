Deaths in Limerick - July 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Eileen (Nellie) Harte (née O'Sullivan) of Glenwood, Newport, Tipperary and formerly of Ballingaddy, Kilmallock. On July 25 peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late William. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sinéad, Bríd, Gráinne and Aoibheann, sons in law Liam, John, James and Oliver, grandchildren, Hannah, James, Orlaith, Isabelle, Luke, Sam, Ben, Anna, Juliet, Noah, Stephen, Aisling, Aidan, and Adam, sisters, Bet and Ann-Marie, brother Michael, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arrival at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, on Wednesday, July 29 for 11.30am requiem Mass, (which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor). Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. House private, please. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Shay (Seamus) Kinsella of Westbury, Clare / Limerick / Wexford / Tipperary. Founder of Share a Dream Foundation and late of Aer Lingus, Shay died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Amy, dearest father of John, Anthony, Damien and Sheena, adored grandad to Megan, Anna, Amy, Amelia and Elise. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and all those whose lives he touched.

Shay will repose at home on Tuesday for family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St Nicholas Church, Westbury on Wednesday at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed here Link. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines, Shay’s funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Evelyn Ryan of Derryleigh, Newport, Tipperary / South Circular Road, Limerick. On Saturday July 25, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Nursing Home. Evelyn is sadly missed by her sister Nancy, nephew David, niece Anne Marie, nephew in law David, niece in law Marie, her grand-nephews Rory, Enda, Tadhg and Jack and her grand-niece Eve, extended family and friends. A funeral Mass for Evelyn will take place on Tuesday, in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards at Ballinahinch Cemetery. May she rest in peace.