Deaths in Limerick - July 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Breda Finn (née McGrath) of Bawnmore, Ardpatrick, Limerick. Breda passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family and friends. Sadly missed by daughter Mairead, son Tommy, grandchildren Mickie and Keelin, daughter-in-law Louise, son-in-law Kevin, brothers, Paddy, Joseph, Jerry and Tony (deceased), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral will arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ardpatrick on Monday for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in the Hill Cemetery Ardpatrick. Due to Current Government and HSE guidleines Breda's funeral Mass will be for family and close friends. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Michael McCarthy (M.R.C.V.S.), Clifford House, Ballinlough Rd, Cork City and formerly of Feenagh. Peacefully at his daughter Sandra Duffy's residence Carravaneen, Knockmore, Co Mayo. Michael (Retired Vet), predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (nee Dwane) and loving father of Esther (Dublin), Sandra (Mayo) and Michelle (Cork). Sadly missed by his loving daughters, brother Cathal(Tipperary), sons-in-law Vinnie and Pat, sister-in-law Noreen, grandchildren Samantha, Audrey, Martin, Alex, Michael, Rachel, Kate and Sorcha, great-grandchild Gus, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Sandra Duffy's residence (Carravaneen, Knockmore) on today, Saturday 25, and tomorrow, Sunday 26. Funeral will arrive to the Holy Cross Church, Charleville, Co. Cork on Monday for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm with burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines Michael's funeral Mass will be for family and close friends please. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Donal Mulvihill of Lisbawn, Shanagolden on July 25 peacefully at St. Camillus’s Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, daughter Cyra, sons Robert and Cian, son-in-law Ger, grandchildren Eoghan, Emilia, and Leo, brothers Tony and Eamon, sisters Nuala and Anna, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with government guidelines, Mass for family and close friends please. Requiem Mass takes place on Monday 27 at 2pm in Kilcolman Church followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. House private please. May he rest in peace.