Deaths in Limerick - July 24, 2020

The death has occurred of James (Beany) Benn of Kennedy Park, Limerick. Mr Benn who was a taxi driver died unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his daughters Stacey, Simone, Carrie and Anna, son Nathan, their mother Linda, five grandchildren, son-in-law Tomas, mother Christina, brother Darragh, sister Lorraine, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his father James and brother Barry. Requiem Mass Monday (July 27) at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, followed by private cremation. In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. May he rest in peace



The death has occurred of Anne Maria Donegan (née Towey) of Owenmore Drive, Raheen, Limerick and formerly of Maltby, South Yorkshire. On July 23 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of Michael. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Michaela, Jo-Anna and Cathy. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Sean, Gabriel and Sam, her beloved grandchildren Abby, Cara, Lily and Ivy, sisters Sr Rosarrii, Philly, Evleen and Tina, brother Anthony, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Anne Maria will repose in Thompson’s, Thomas Street on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm for family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place this Monday at 12 noon in Raheen Church, Raheen followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. Anne Maria's funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/raheen. In compliance with current guidelines, Anne Maria's funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Harrold of Knockacraig, Dromcollogher, Limerick. Late of Eircom and HSE. Passed away on July 23 peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his parents Teresa and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his sisters Terri Kissane and Maria Lacey, brothers Bart, Jimmy and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Aunt Peg, Uncle Willie, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives and a wide circle of friends. In line with HSE guidelines a private cremation will take place. House strictly private please. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John (Johnsie) O’Donoghue of 7 Glasha Talann, Doon and formerly of Clogher Cottage, Cappamore. On July 23 2020, in his 87th year, predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Timmy, Michael and recently deceased Jimmy and his sisters Margaret and Mary and loving parents. John will be sorely missed by his niece Aileen, nephews Gerard, Michael, John and Jim, sister-in-law Phil, cousins, extended relatives, friends and caring neighbours especially John Quinlan and Lizzy Hennessy who were so kind to him. Reposing at Lynch-Kelly funeral home, Cappamore on Saturday evening from five o’clock until 6.30 o’clock. Arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore Sunday for requiem Mass at 2pm and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Quigley (née McLoughlin) of Madaboy, Murroe and formerly of Foilduff, Rearcross. On July 23 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of the late Willie and grandmother of the late Eoin and John. Sadly missed by her loving sons Martin, John, Larry and James, daughters Brigid and Peggy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Pat, sister Peggy, extended family, relatives and friends. Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church Murroe on Monday for 11.30am requiem Mass followed by burial in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding number of people and social distance. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Roche of Clonagh, Reens, Ardagh, Limerick. Peacefully. Predeseased by his son Bryan. Survived by his loving wife Mary, son John-John (Australia), daughters Margaret, Isabella, Karen, 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in Coolcappa Church. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's cemetery, Rathkeale. As per HSE guidelines Mass for family and close friends please. House private please. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Evelyn Smyth (née Joyce) Granville Park, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick city and late of Lelia Street, Limerick. Evelyn died peacefully, at home. Beloved wife of Noel and dearest mother of Gary, Tracy and the late Mark. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, son-in-law Declan, Gary’s partner Melanie, grand-son Mark, granddaughters Amy and Emma, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Evelyn will repose at home on Saturday and Sunday for family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on Monday at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed Click Here. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, passing Evelyn’s home on St. Patrick’s Road at 1.15pm approx. In compliance with current guidelines, Evelyn’s funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only. May she rest in peace.