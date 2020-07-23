Deaths in Limerick - July 23, 2020

The death has occurred of James (Beany) Benn

Of Kennedy Park, Limerick

Late Taxi Driver

Unexpectedly, at University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his daughters Stacey, Simone, Carrie and Anna, son Nathan, their mother Linda, five grandchildren, son-in-law Tomas, mother Christina, brother Darragh, sister Lorraine, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his father James and brother Barry.

May he rest in peace

In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' funeral directors.

The death has occurred of John Junior Byrnes

Of Glasgow Park, Roxboro

Late of Telecom Eireann and former Taxi Driver

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Phyllis, daughter Gloria (in Ohio), grandaughter Jenna (in Ohio), brothers Joseph, Brian and Eugene, sisters Rose and Nuala, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Requiem Mass Saturday, July 25 at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

John's Mass will be streamed live (link to follow).

In compliance with current guidelines, funeral will be confined to family and close friends only.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

The death has occurred of Liam (William) Fayne

Of Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary and Greystones

In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles and South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Delia, brothers Michael and Jackie, sisters Stephanie, Sheila and Kitty. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Patrick (Greystones, Ennis Road, Limerick), sister in law Marion, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grand-nieces, relatives, members of Thurles Golf Club (former President), neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Saturday, July 25, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Due to Government restrictions numbers are restricted to 50 family and friends in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at https://www.thurlesparish.ie/.

The death has occurred of Michael Dermot Kennedy

Of Waterford City and Limerick

That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much. Who has gained the respect of intelligent men and love of children, who has filled the niche and accomplished his task. Who leaves this world better than he found it. You touched the lives and hearts of so many and will be dearly missed. You will remain forever in our hearts and in our thoughts you showed us we can accomplish anything we applied ourselves to and to do so unafraid. Were so proud of you, the courage and fearlessness you had until your last breath. R.I.P Father mentor and protector, you will be deeply missed by your loving daughter Michelle, your beloved son Gearoid (Kyle) and his partner Nyoka, grandchildren Julie and Roisin his estranged ex wife Theresa, his beloved sisters and brothers Mary, Ann and Nicholas his nephews John, Darren, Ciaran, Kevin, Derek, Justin and Luke, his nieces Audrey, Jessica, Laura, Emma and Jenny his grandnieces and grandnephews and all other extended family members and friends.

May he rest in peace

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society or Milford Care Centre

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

In compliance with current guidelines, a private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Sullivan

Of Viller’s Square

Died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick. Will be sadly missed by his daughter Rose, sister Sandra, brothers Paul and Sean and all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the nursing staff at the University Hospital Limerick for their kindness and care.

May he rest in peace

A Cremation service took place today at Shannon Crematorium. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Moss (Maurice) McAuliffe

Of Rylands, Ballingarry

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (neé Donnelly), son Moss, daughters Lorraine, Fiona and Michelle, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Arriving on Friday July 24 to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry for 12 noon Requiem Mass via the Rylands. Burial afterwards in St.Mary's new cemetery, Ballingarry.

Funeral Mass can be viewed using the link below.

https://www.churchservices.tv/ballingarry

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines regarding public gatherings, Moss's Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people inside the church. Sympathies may be expressed by post to O'Grady funeral directors.

The death has occurred of Bridget Woulfe (née O'Connor)

Of Barnagh, Newcastle West and Killorglin, Kerry

Formerly of Cromane Upper, Killorglin, Co Kerry. Died peacefully at UHL. Mother of the late Siobhan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband William, daughters Cathy and Breda, son Liam, granddaughter Steph and other grandchildren, brother Johnny, sister Mary, son in law, daughter in law, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral Mass will take place. Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Friday morning for 11am Mass in Templeglantine Church and burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.