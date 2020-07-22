Deaths in Limerick - July 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Sr. Margaret Moloney MSHR

Of Artane, Dublin and Doon

Of the Holy Rosary Sisters, Ireland and Cameroon, and formerly of Kilmoylan, Doon. On July 22, 2020, in the loving care of Beneavin House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her sisters Mary, Biddy, Julia, Kitty, Statia, Alice, Nancy and Teresa and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by her Holy Rosary Sisters, sister-in-law Mary, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Friday at 11.30 am. and may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/coolock

The death has occurred of Margaret Flynn (née Horan)

Of West End, Kilfinane

Margaret Flynn wife of the late Michael passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 private family only funeral Mass will take place at St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery