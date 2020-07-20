Deaths in Limerick - July 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Margaret Hickey (née O'Sullivan) of Oakland Drive, Greystones, Limerick. On July 19, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Dan. Dearly loved mother of Siobhán, Mairéad, Gráinne and Dónal. Sister of the late Bernie. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Damien, grandchildren Shane, Brendan, Molly, Tara, Dillon, Siobhan and Niamh, her sister Cora, cousin Maura, extended family and friends.

A private requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held this Wednesday in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Cemetery (extension). May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Mary Moore (née Singleton) of Lansdowne Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick city, and formerly of Gortroe, Lombardstown, Mallow. On July 20, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Dearly loved mother of Paddy, Philip and Tom. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Nell and Nora, daughters-in-law Marese, Michele and Aileen, her loved and loving grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

A requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held this Wednesday at 2pm at St. John The Baptist Church, Glantane, Mallow. Burial takes place afterwards in St. John’s cemetery, Glantane where an outdoor gathering of 200 people can take place while social distancing and public health advice are adhered to. Mary's requiem Mass with be lived streamed. (Link to follow on RIP.ie). May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Riordan of Banard, Abbeyfeale /Castleroberts, Adare and late of Chicago, Illinois, USA. Survived by his wife Margaret (neé Burke) Glenamaddy, Co Galway, his nine children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Chicago, friends and relatives in Ireland. Funeral will take place in Chicago on Wednesday, July 22. Predeceased by his brothers Jerry, Jack and Dan (Abbeyfeale), Mossie (Adare), Willie (Dublin), sisters, Nell Ryan (Woodlands House Hotel Adare), Mary Mann (Abbeyfeale) and Teresa Boylan (Limerick). May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Storan of St Patrick's Court, Garryowen, and of Lisduff, Croom. On July 19, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre.

Survived by brother Frank, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives cousins, neighbours and his friends. Removal to arrive Wednesday morning for 11.30am private family and friends funeral Mass at St. Kieran’s Church, Kilfinny. Burial afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery. Brother of the late Kevin, Mick, Bridget, Mark, Tim and Patrick. May he rest in peace.