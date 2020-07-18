Deaths in Limerick - July 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Newport, Park Gardens, Corbally.

Michael died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Ruth and dearest father of Andrea, David, Linda & Michael Jnr. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Lorraine and Emma, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Michael will repose at home for family and friends. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, July 20th, in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard St., Limerick at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Michael's Mass will be streamed live. In compliance with current guidelines Michael’s funeral will be private for family members and close friends only.

Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com , through the RIP.ie condolence section, or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Gerard Hannan, Singland Crescent, Garryowen.

Predeceased by his father Paddy Hannan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ber, his sons Mike, Ger & Paul and his daughter Laura, his daughters-in-law & son-in-law, his grandkids, his mother Mary his brothers John, Niall & David and sisters Peral, Linda, Mary & Jackie, father & mother-in-law Christopher and Margaret, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his best friend Ger Mc Namara and all his friends and family.

A Mass will take place Tuesday, 21st July, in St John's Cathedral (family and close friends) at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ernest Fitzgerald, Henry Street, and late Mallow Street, Limerick city.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Jennifer, Nicola and Yvonne; sons-in-law Tony and Seanie; grandchildren Shonagh, Kayleigh, Aileen, Jake, Jodie and great-granddaughter Birdie, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and his many close friends.

Private Mass will take place on Monday (family and close friends) 20th July at 10.30am at St Saviour's (Dominicans) Church followed by a burial at Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin, County Kerry.

The death has occurred of Sheila Chearnley (née Allen), Abbey Court, Fr Russell Road, Limerick, formerly of Cappoquin, Co. Waterford, Kilworth, Co. Cork and Old Head, Kinsale.

Peacefully, at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Very sadly missed by her loving sons Tony and Mark, daughters-in-law Teresa and Jarunee, her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brother Malcolm and family, extended family and friends.

A private family Humanist service will take place in Shannon Crematorium this Tuesday at 4.00pm. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section.