Deaths in Limerick - July 17, 2020

The death has occurred of Philip Purcell, Ballinlough, Kilteely.

Philip passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St. John's Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Rita, brothers Bro. Michael, Tommy, Billy, Bro. Charles, sisters Sr. Rita, Sr. Josephine, Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Noreen (Cronin), sons Gerard, Martin, Seamus, Liam, sisters Isobel (Horton), Nora (Donovan), Nancy (Ivory), Sr. Juliana (Sally), Breda (McManus), sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Philip will be reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital (V35XV96), Saturday (18th July) from 3pm until 8pm for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.

Philip will arrive at the church of Ss Patrick & Brigid, Kilteely, Sunday (19th July) at 1.45pm for 2pm Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Kilteely.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Anyone wishing to leave a message of support and condolence can do so on rip.ie; Mass cards can be posted to Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary Cronin (née Kelly), O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate.

Mary died peacefully, at UHL. Dearest daughter of the late John & Mary Kelly, late of Upper Gerald Griffin Street. Beloved wife of the late Denis and loving mother of Christine, Séan, Kieran and Denise. Adored Nana to her eleven grandchildren. Sadly missed by her brother Séan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her dear friend Marie, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass for family and friends will take place on Monday (July 20th) at St. Munchin’s Church at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St.Munchin’s Church Restoration (LINK).

In compliance with current guidelines, Mary’s funeral will be private for family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Coughlan, Castle Oaks, Castleconnell and late of Casement Avenue, Janesboro.

Son of the late James and Nora Coughlan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughter Niamh, sons Brian and Niall, grandchildren Chloe and Cian, sisters Francis and Nuala, brother Sean, son-in-law Joe Byrne, daughter-in-law Mary, close friends Paddy and Jackie Redmond and Margaret and Denis O'Shaughnessy.

Arriving for 11am Mass on Monday, 20th July, to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen (family and close friends). Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.