Deaths in Limerick - July 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Margaret Henihan (née McKeown)

Of Monkstown, Dublin and Mungret

On July 16, 2020. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Daughter of the late Nicholas and May, much loved wife of Don and cherished mother of Brigid, Martin, Judith, Nicholas and Isobel. Very sadly missed by her husband, children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 14 adored grandchildren, her sister Mary (O’Kelly), nieces, nephews, relations and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may view the Mass on Saturday, July 18, at 10am on www.monkstownparish.ie/webcam.

The death has occurred of Margaret O’Sullivan (née Fillingham)

Of Newcastle West and Carrigkerry

On July 15, 2020, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Phillip. Sadly missed by her loving sons John and David, daughter Susan, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Marie, Jimmy, Cathryn, Michelle, Michael and Cain and their partners, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Ryan (née Lyons)

Of Mill Street, Bruree and Foynes

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Francis, Shrulawn, Foynes and dear sister of Bridget, James, Willie, Marian, Paul and Valerie. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, very dear friends Anita, Geraldine and Nora, relatives and a large circle of friends and colleagues at University Hospital Limerick.

May she rest in peace

Geraldine’s funeral Mass will be on Friday at 12noon in the Church of the Immaculate conception Bruree. Burial afterwards in Bruree old cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines, Geraldine's funeral will be for her family and close friends.

The death has occurred of Helen O'Donnell (née Noonan)

Of Kilmallock

Of 47 Cambridge Park, Horley Surrey, England and formerly of Wolfe Tone St, Kilmallock. On July 15, 2020. Daughter of the late Jerry and Jonnie. Sister of the late Timmy. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, daughter Jenny, sons Brendan and Kevin Twell, brother Jerry Noonan, sister Johanna O'Connell, brother-in-law John O'Connell, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Funeral arrangements to follow at a later date.