Deaths in Limerick - July 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Noel McGrath, Abbeyview, Tyone, Nenagh, and Gortaleen, Oola, and late of the Irish Prison Service.

Following an accident. Predeceased by his sister Josephine Higgins. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Doris, sons Michael and Ross, daughters Audrey and Kelly, grandchild Lauren, son-in-law Mark, brothers John Joe, Brendan and Haulie, sisters Imelda and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

At the family's request Noel will Repose at his sister's home at Killcoolan, Ballyneety, Eircode V94 E43X from 5pm to 8pm. To follow government guidelines and strict social distancing, hand shaking is discouraged. Requiem Mass for family will take place on Friday at 11.30am in the Church of the Scared Heart, Oola, and Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Breda Madden (née McGrath), Beechwood Park, Mallow, and Limerick city.

Breda passed away, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family at the Bons Secour Hospital, Cork.

Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Emer, Derek and John, adored grandmother of Alyssa, Darragh, Jamie, Cormac, Maebh, Grace, Penny and Lucy. Sadly missed by her loving husband, family, loving sister of Marie, Ann, Patrick and Margaret, son-in-law George, daughters-in-law Fiona and Jen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In an effort to follow best practice and guidelines Breda's Funeral Mass will be private. Messages of sympathy may be left on rip.ie Mass will be streamed on Friday at 11.30am on www.churchservices.tv/mallow from St. Mary's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Gobnait's Cemetery.

May Breda rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Joan Laffan (née Joye), Bilboa, Cappamore, and Annacarty, Tipperary.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Stroke Team, Ward 3B, University Hospital, Limerick, in her 87th year, predeceased by her husband Joe and her brothers Lar, Tom, Matt and Mick-Joe. Dearly loved mother of Breada, Michael, Seán, Finola and Brendan. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandaughter, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, extended Laffan and Joye families, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at her residence Thursday evening from 6pm until 8.30pm. Arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. See rip.ie below for online condolence book.

May she rest in peace.