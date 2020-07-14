Deaths in Limerick - July 14, 2020

The death has occurred of John Carroll of Rathfarnham, Dublin / Lisnagry, Limerick on July 13, 2020. Suddenly at home. Beloved son of the late Kathleen and John. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, his brother Philip, his forever and best friend Audrey, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. A private family funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Tom Chawke of Castletroy, Limerick. Tom passed away peacefully on July 13 surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Co Tipperary. Beloved husband of Mary, adored father of Karen, Tony, Fergus, Louise, Paul and Mary, sons-in-law Mike Kemmy, Paul Tivnan and Matt Ryan, daughters-in-law Laura Kearney, Ciara Storan and Ann-Marie Masterson, cherished grandad to Niamh, James, Cillian, Aoife, Ben, Conor, Maia, Alison, Luke, Emily, Fiadh and Elise. Predeceased by his brothers Jack and Paddy. Fondly remembered by his brother Seamus, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, dear neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Tom’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to pay their respects. However, due to the current situation, house and funeral Mass will be private.You are welcome to join an online streaming of his funeral Mass on Thursday, July 16 at 12 noon (link will be posted on RIP.ie). The funeral procession will pass through Castletroy on Thursday from 11.30am via Golf Links Road, Schoolhouse Road, Castletroy College Road, pausing briefly outside “Chawkes” Maxol Castletroy. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Denis Daly, NSW Australia and formerly of Coolaleen, Broadford, Limerick and Ballynorth, Askeaton). 16th April 1940 - 9th July 2020. Loving husband of Ann and beloved father of Ricananda, Colin, Gerald and Tim. Doting Pop to 10 grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, grandchildren, brothers Mossie, Danny, Joe and Tony, sisters Mary (Herlihy) and Joan (Watson), nephews, nieces and extended family in Ireland. Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Denis will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, Castle Hill, Australia on Thursday, July 16 2020, at 11am. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to Castlebrook Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Bridget Doody (née Leahy) of Tournafulla village. Bridge passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, in the presence of her family at Mallow General Hospital. Bridget, wife of the late Richard, is very sadly missed by her loving family Sr. Rose-Ita (Joan), Maureen, James and Eileen, sons-in-law Bernard and Pascal, daughter-in-law Theresa, grandchildren Geraldine, Helen, Caroline and Ciara, great-grandchildren Benjamin, Abigail and Katie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Abbeyfeale on Thursday at 12pm and travel past Bridget’s home to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla at 12.30 pm. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on Thursday at 1 pm. on the following link: Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mountcollins Parishes Facebook page. The family intends to hold a memorial Mass to celebrate Bridget’s life at a later stage. May she rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Michael Kearney of Meelick Road, Ballynanty Beg, Limerick and late Roches Feeds. On July 14 2020 peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Nuala. Dearly loved father of Mary, Lillian, Jean, Michael and Lisa. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Tom, Jeff, Peter and Rok, Michaels partner Eleanor, grandchildren, brothers Tony and his wife Collie, sister Marie and her husband Pat, brother-in-law Clement and his wife Josephine, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. A private requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand this Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Oliver. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Seàn Keating late of O'Connell Avenue, Limerick city. Unnexpectedly at home. Beloved son of the late John and Maura Keating. Very deeply regretted by his loving brother Eamon, sisters Eleanor, Carmel, Mary, Aine, Laura and Olive, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and neighbours. Seàn, will repose at home, for family and friends. Private cremation service to take place on Friday in Shannon Crematorium. May he rest in peace.



The death has occurred of Audrey Purcell (nee Hayes) of Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick City. On July 13 2020 (peacefully) after an illness bravely bourne surrounded by her loving family and friends and in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved wife and best friend to Christy and devoted and loving mam to Catherine, Clare and Orla; Audrey will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, husband, daughters, son-in-law Gerard, adored grandchildren Tadhg and James, sisters Phyllis, Kathleen and Nuala, brother P.J., sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, wide circle of friends, especially Audrey’s carer’s and neighbours. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral service will take place. Audrey’s service may be viewed on Saturday, July 18, at 11.30am by visiting; https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyfermotassumption. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Gerard Tuohy of Terenure, Dublin / Lisnagry, Limerick. Peacefully in the care of the staff at Ashbury Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Ingrid and his brother Ray. Beloved father of Ciarán, Maria, Therese, Donncadh, Fiona, Gearóid, Cómhnall and Naoimh. Sadly missed by his children, daughters-in-law Patrizia and Dominique, sons-in-law Alan and Stephen, grandchildren Emma, Sarah, Liam, Shane, Ben, Rachel, Robert, David, Charlotte, Harry, Robyn, John, Ozzy, Arlo and Albie, his sister-in-law Finola, nephews and nieces, and many former colleagues and friends.

Due to current government restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Those who might have liked to attend the funeral Mass can view it on the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor live webcam on Thursday morning, July 16, at 11.30 am. May he rest in peace.



