Deaths in Limerick - July 13, 2020

The death has occurred of Yvonne O'Shaughnessy (née Byrnes) of 25 Castlepark, Caherconlish. Formerly of Singland Park, Garryowen, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Breda and Martin Byrnes. Sister of the late Ann and Pauline.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, son Cian; daughters Rachael, Rebekah and Clara; grandchildren Denis and Sofia; Cian's fiancèe Veronica; brothers John, Martin and Michael; sisters Karen, Brenda, Betty, Pat, Christine, Ita and Marian, sister-in-law Noreen, the extended O'Shaughnessy and Byrnes families and her large circle of friends and neighbours.

Yvonne, will repose at home in private.

Funeral Service on Wednesday (July 15) at 11.30am in the Life Centre, Henry Street, followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Rose Ryan (née Fitzgerald) of McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Late of Verbatim, Raheen.

Sister of the late Benny & Greg.

Deeply regretted by her husband Jimmy, daughter Desiree, son David, grandchildren, son-in-law Patrick, David's partner Debbie, brother Dominic, the extended Fitzgerald and Ryan families, friends an neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 16) at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

The death has occurred of Rita Shiels (née Cahill) of Dooneen Road, Woodview Park, Limerick. Formerly of Shyan Terrace, Mitchell Street, Tipperary.

Beloved wife of Jimmy and dearly loved mother of Aedín, Conor and Fiona (Keating). Grandmother to Aisling, Aoife and Colin.

Predeceased by her sister Carmel Maher and brother Dick Cahill. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Niall, sister Mary (Buckley, Thurles), brother Matt (London) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends especially Maura and Mary.

A private Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Wednesday (July 15) at 11.30am in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Please wear bright colours to celebrate Rita’s life.

The death has occurred (peacefully, at Tullamore Regional Hospital) of Bridie Treacy (née Fitzgerald) of Dromakeenan, Roscrea, Tipperary / Formerly of Doon, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her son Martin, daughter-in-law Alison, sisters Kay and Marie, brother Nelius (Killarney), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Removal from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Tuesday (July 14) at approximately 9.30am arriving at St. Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass.

Cremation will take take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Family Careers Ireland.

The death has occurred of Barry Sheahan of St Francis Avenue, Askeaton.

Predeceased by his father Tomás and mother Betty.

Survived by wife Michelle, son Tomás, daughter Aimee, father in law Patsy, mother in law Frances, brothers Noel, Martin and Oliver, sisters Brid and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, godson John, goddaughter Aoife and a wide circle of friends.

Remains arriving at St Mary's Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired to UHL Oncology Centre.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Fitzgerald of 3, Bawn More View, Crossagalla, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, children Michelle, Ursula, Catherine and Gerard; stepchildren Karen, Gary and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, the extended Fitzgerald and Allen families, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass (confined to family and close friends) on Tuesday (July 14) at 12 noon in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Martin Casey of Singland Park, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of Glencourt, Emly, Co. Tipperary. Retir

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Geraldine, sons Terence, Justin & Martin, daughter Lynsey, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (July 15) at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road, followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tim Burke of Knockgloss, Broadford, Limerick. Formerly of Gooseberry Hill, Meelin, County Cork.

Predeceased by his brothers Jack and Dan and sisters Josie and Maureen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife May (nee O'Sullivan), sons Timmy and D.J., daughters Joan, Breda, Christina, Theresa and Jacinta, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 26 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, brothers Pat, Daithí and Alec, sister Chris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Removal on Tuesday from his residence to the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford for Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

The funeral cortege will travel from his residence to the Church, via Gleann na gCapall, for those who wish to line the route.

The death has occurred of Eileen Hyde (née Guerin) of Rhebogue, Limerick. Formerly of 6 Pery Court, Upper Mallow Street, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Mark, Trevor and Neil, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and her many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Tuesday (July 14) at 11am in St. Saviour's Church followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.