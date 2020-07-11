Deaths in Limerick - July 11, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Catherine Kiely (née Hanly) of Belmont Hill, Castleconnell. Formerly of Oola, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jerry; daughters Caroline and Niamh; son Jer; sons-in-law Paul and Tomás; Grandchildren Kate, Diarmuid, Amy, and Cillian, brother Johnny, sisters Maggie, Bridget and Jo; sister-in- law, brothers-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Monday (July 13) in St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell. It will be streamed here www.castleconnellparish.ie and will be broadcast on radio at 106.3FM .

A private cremation will take place afterwards.

The death has occurred of Eileen Hyde (née Guerin) of Rhebogue, Limerick. Formerly of 6 Pery Court, Upper Mallow Street, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Mark, Trevor and Neil, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and her many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Tuesday (July 14) at 11am in St. Saviour's Church followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael G. Ryan of Foxrock, Dublin. Formerly of Limerick and late of Dan Ryan Truck Rental.

Husband of Linda and the late Margaret and loving father of Suzanne, Gráinne and Roisín.

Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Stephen, Vincent and Brian, grandchildren Michael and Martha; Sarah, Jacques and Christopher; Anna, Lucy, Daniel and Andrew; brothers Brendan and Tom, sisters Helen, Mary and Ann; nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and his wonderful carers.

A private family funeral will take place at 11.30am on Monday (July 13). It can be viewed online here.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Ned Murphy of Ardvullen, Kilmallock.

Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Anne (Potter).

Survived by his loving wife Nancy, children Catherine, John, Tom, Eileen, Deirdre and Christine; sons-in-law Christy, Pat and Connie; daughter in law Trudi, grandchildren, sister Joan (Murnane), extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday (July 11) with remains arriving to S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock on Sunday for 2pm a private Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to Ballingaddy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick McGuane of Oliver Plunkett Street, St Mary's Park, Limerick. Late of Golden Vale and Glance Promotions.

Pre-deceased by brother Tony and sister Emma.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Carrie, sons Mike, Trevor, Darron and Shane, daughter Caroline, grandchildren, brother and sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place at 11am on Monday (July 13) in St Mary's Church.

Crematorium afterwards at Shannon crematorium.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.