Deaths in Limerick - July 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Rita McNamara (née Gleeson), Castlequarter, Fedamore.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Denis. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Pat and Mike, sisters Mary (Grimes), Breda (O’Dwyer) and Tess (Ryan), brother Joe, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren Gavin and Laura, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Removal to arrive on Saturday at St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore for 12 noon private family funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Fedamore Cemetery. A memorial Mass for Rita will take place later. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Croom. Condolence book open on rip.ie

Rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Teresa (Mary) Halligan (nėe Buckley), Islington, London, formerly of The Lynns, Castlebellingham and late of Limerick.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Whittington Hospital, London surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Patrick (Paddy) and cherished mother of Lee and Anthony. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

There will be a gathering of family and friends in Dixons Funeral Home this Saturday at 12.30pm followed by removal at 1.45pm to Kisaran Cemetery for internment prayers arriving at 2.30pm.

May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret McCarthy (née Flynn), Caherelly, Grange.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by family. Sadly missed by daughters Julie, Anne Marie, Antoinette, Sarah and Jane, son Jeremy, grandchildren Sarah, Ruth, Marisa, Christopher, Jeanne and Kate.

A private Funeral will take place. Sympathies may be expressed through rip.ie condolence section or Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

In lieu of flowers, donations, can be made to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Hayes (née Kelly), Ballyvocogue, Cappagh.

Passed away peacefully at UHL. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Martin, loving daughter Molly, very special niece Annie, special niece Teresa, sister Josie, sister in law Nellie, daughter in law Barbara, nieces, nephews, nephew in law Liam, grand nieces Kelly and Tara and grand nephew William, other relatives, friends, kind neighbours and all those who knew Mary.

Requiem Mass Saturday July 11th at 11am in St James Church, Cappagh, followed by burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines the funeral will be private for family members only. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Downey's Undertakers, Pallaskenry.

May she rest in peace.