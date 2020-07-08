Deaths in Limerick - July 8, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of William (Willie) Murphy of Newtown, Ballyhea, Cork. Late of Ballylanders, Limerick. Former thatcher.

Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee O'Connell) and father of Patricia (O’Sullivan), Liam and the late Richard (Richie).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Declan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

In keeping with public health guidelines William's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends. However it will be streamed online at 12 midday on Friday (July 10) noon.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

The death has occurred of Eileen Hyde (née Guerin) of Rhebogue, Limerick. Formerly of 6 Pery Court, Upper Mallow Street, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Mark, Trevor and Neil, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and her many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The death has occurred of Phil Carr (née Flynn) of Templeogue, Dublin. Formerly of Newcastle West.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters Morina and Aisling, sons Frank, Dave and Adrian, sister Mary, son-in-law Seán, daughters-in-law Seyda and Jean, grandchildren Nikolai, Irina, Saoirse Asya, James and Rory and her extended family and friends.

In accordance with government guidance a private family funeral will take place at 10am on Friday which may be viewed online - click here.