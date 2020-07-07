Deaths in Limerick - July 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Jack Collins

Of Lynwood Park, St. Patrick's Road

Late of James McMahon Ltd, Dock Road

Jack died peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Sarsfield Ward, StCamillus’ Hospital. Beloved husband of Eileen (née Frahill) and dearest father of Antoinette, Pat, Miriam and John. Beloved brother of Rick, Philip, James and the late Brian. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Fergus & Terry, daughters-in-law Margaret and Estelle, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, July 9 in St. John’s Cathedral at 11:15am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society

Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com, or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Carroll (née Fitzgerald)

Of Island Road, Assumpta Park

Late of St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her daughters residence. Beloved wife of the late John. Much loved mother of Christine and John. Sister of the late Willie. Sadly missed by her adoring grandchildren Cian, Shauna, Sarah, Derek, Emma and Luke, sister Ena, brother Paddy, son-in-law Neil, daughter-in-law Sinèad, other relatives, friends, kind neighbours and all those who knew and loved Mary.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass Friday, July 10 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Please note: Church is restricted to Family and close friends.

Sympathies may be expressed through rip.ie condolence section or Mass Cards and letters of Sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Audrey Victoria Wood (née Williams)

Of Embury Close, Adare

Formerly of Old Kildimo. June 29, 2020 suddenly in Gran Canaria. Beloved wife of Brian. Dearly loved mother of Keith. Regretted by her brother Ken, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private funeral service will take place in Ballingrane Methodist Church grounds, Ballingrane, Co. Limerick on Friday, July 10 2020, at 3.00pm. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed below through the condolences section.