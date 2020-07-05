Deaths in Limerick - July 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Susan Doherty (née Moloney)

Of Croagh and Caherdavin

Susan died unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Roland, adored daughter Charlotte-Rose, loving parents Bobby and Sheila, brother Robert, parents-in-law James and Miriam, brother-in-law Niall, sister-in-law Rachel, uncles, aunts, relatives and her many friends.

Funeral Service will take place in St. Nicholas’ Church of Ireland, Adare on Thursday, July 9 at 12 noon for family and close friends.

Burial after in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

Please observe social distance.

Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.