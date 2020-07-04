Deaths in Limerick - July 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Tom Downes, of Ballyneety

Tom died unexpectedly at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maura (née Smyth), children Thomas, Melissa and Natasha, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Mark, his six adored grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Rest In peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Cathedral on Tuesday, July 7 at 11:15am for family and close friends, followed by cremation.

Tom’s Mass will be broadcast live at www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Please observe social distance.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Huntington's disease Association of Ireland.

Personal messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Meaney

Of Clooncommons, Castleconnell and Lisnagry

Formerly of Rivers, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick. On July 4, 2020 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Sadly missed by his loving brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell on Monday, July 6, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell on Tuesday, July 7 for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3FM, burial afterwards to Stradbally cemetery Castleconnell. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The death has occurred of Joe Thompson

Of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale and Knocknagoshel, Co Kerry

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday July 4, 2020.

Predeceased by his baby daughter Rosemary, Joe, a well known coursing enthusiast, is deeply regretted loving wife Marie, son Jody, daughter Emer, adored grand-daughter Abbie, daughter-in-law Marie, Emer’s partner Frank, sisters Maureen, Margaret and Noreen, brothers Tom, Lee, Jim, John and Bob, aunt Mary Whittaker, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

A Private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Monday at 11.00 a.m. on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart the Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Monday at 12noon en route to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Joe’s life at a later stage.

The death has occurred of Gerard Hayes

Of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon and Newport, Co Tipperary

Formerly of Freigh, Newport, Co Tipperary, on July 3, 2020, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Jim and Tessie and loving brother of the late Kathleen and Theresa. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, stepdaughter Karen, son in law Daniel, grandchildren, Emily and Scott, sister Maureen, brothers in law Liam and John, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, on Monday July 6 at 11.30am, which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv, search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.