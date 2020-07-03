Deaths in Limerick - July 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Liston (née Finucane)

Of Coole East, Athea

Josie sadly passed away on July 3, 2020 peacefully in the loving care of her daughter Angela and staff at Youghal and District Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack and treasured mother of the late Mary Ryan (Clarina). Greatly missed by her loving children Joan (Cratloe, Clare), Mike (London), Dinny (London), Noreen (Athea), Jimmy (Athea), Liam (Listowel), Geraldine (Lexlip), Sean (Athea) and Angela (Youghal), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, Josie's Funeral Mass shall take place privately for family only, on Sunday with Requiem Mass in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. (50 family members allowed in church). Those wishing to pay their respects can do so on the route as the funeral cortege proceeds from the church to the cemetery. Please follow the social distance guidelines as per current guidelines of physical contact.