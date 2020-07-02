Deaths in Limerick - July 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Teresa (Mary) Halligan (née Buckley), Islington, London and formerly of The Lynns, Castlebellingham, Louth and late of Limerick.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the stand at Whittington Hospital, London surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Patrick (Paddy) and cherished mother of Lee and Anthony. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and by all who knew and loved her.

May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Teresa Corbett (née Ryan), Clonlara and formerly of Doyle’s Cottages, Garryowen.

Teresa died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joseph (Frank), children Alan, Michael & Amanda, their partners, grandchildren, her only surviving sister Phyllis, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at St. John’s Cathedral on Saturday (4th July) at 11:15am for family & close friends, followed by Cremation. Treasa’s Mass will be broadcast live on: https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sarah Byrne (née Fitzgerald), Tarporley Avenue, Fallowfield, Manchester and formerly Church Street, Glin.

Peacefully, at Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester. Predeceased by her husband John, parents Roseanne and Michael, brother Paddy (Miko) and sister Mary (Geraghty). Sarah will be greatly missed by her children Keith, Michael, Derek, Susan and Sharon and especially son-in-law Lee; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, many friends in the UK and Glin.

Removal from Healy's Funeral Home, Glin Saturday, 4th July, at 11.30am to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining church cemetery. Due to Government and HSE Guidelines, Requiem Mass is restricted to 50 people in attendance.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis